High speed chase ends with car crashing into home

A high speed chase ended with the vehicle crashing into a home in Grand Forks.

It all started when Grand Forks County deputies responded to a complaint about a reckless driver on ND Highway 81 Sunday night.

Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but says the driver took off.

They say the vehicle took off heading south on I-29 at speeds of over 100 mph.

Deputies say the vehicle eventually went into Grand Forks city limits.

The driver of the vehicle ended up losing control of the vehicle in the 5600 block of East Prairie Wood Dr, where the vehicle crashed into a residence.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Dustin Meadows.

Meadows was arrested and charged with Fleeing Law Enforcement, Criminal Mischief, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, and Driving Under Suspension.