High school takes 400 prom flowers to nursing home

Despite missing out on prom, high schoolers in Kindred, North Dakota made the very best of it.

They were left with hundreds of flowers and decided to bring smiles to those who could use some cheering up.

As a teacher for Kindred schools, Megan Schreiner spent several weeks getting ready for prom at the high school.

“I was home working and I got a call from the school about flowers that got delivered for the prom," she says. "I was like flowers, what? I realized it was the flowers I had tried to cancel.”

Prom was called off because of the pandemic, leaving them with colorful flowers and no place to show them off.

"I go and check and it’s all these live flowers," Schreiner says. "I'm like what am I going to do with 400 flowers?”

She thought of the people at Eventide’s Sheyenne Crossing Care Center in West Fargo.

“It was overwhelming, but it was exciting," Director of Life Enrichment Becky Butenhoff says. "The first thing I did was gather all the vases that we have. I started cutting away, getting my baby’s-breath in there, getting the flowers in there.”

And off they went, giving them to the residents at the nursing home.

“We had some ladies that cried," she says. "They were just so excited just to get the company and to get something so beautiful.”

Residents say they were sad the kids didn’t get a prom, but to know others were thinking of them meant everything.

“You might think it’s small, but it’s really big,” Butenhoff says. "It’s wonderful. It made everyone’s day.”

Eventide says it's gestures like this one that help get them through tough times.

Adding they’re thankful for Kindred High School.