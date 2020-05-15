High school seniors to graduate without families

Some good news for graduating seniors.

Fargo and West Fargo public schools announcing Friday that they'll be having in-person graduation ceremonies.

There's just one catch.

No one is allowed to attend.

"I just got home and I saw my mom, she was crying," Monterey Knewtson says. "I was like oh no, did you see the note about no parents allowed?"

Knewtson is a graduating senior at Sheyenne High School in West Fargo.

Classmate Jonah Stevenson says his parents had a similar reaction.

"Just this morning, my mom called my dad," Stevenson says. "They were pretty bent out of shape. I felt bad for them."

The news came as a shock for many families like Knewtson and Stevenson's.

They'll get to walk across the stage to get their diplomas on the school's football field.

But, not in front of the ones that mean the most.

"Graduation if for the kids, but it's also for the parents," Knewtson says. "I think that's a big part, your family being there to watch you get your diploma and finish and achieve the four years."

Still, Knewtson and Stevenson say they'll take this over a virtual ceremony.

Classmate and friend, Jordan Burkhart eager to agree. She'll be giving a speech on the big day.

"I'm glad that I get to see all of the students and staff, but they weren't the only people that were a part of getting us to that day," Burkhart says. "It's still something special we get to have that a lot of other schools don't."

Both Fargo and West Fargo will live stream the ceremonies for families. Photographers will be there to capture the moments they're missing.

"I'm so happy with how our school district is doing it," Knewtson says. "I know all the seniors at my school are so excited to see each other and be together one more time."

This graduating class of nearly 300 has a motto--"They believed they could, so they did."

That's the way these seniors are finishing out their high school years, with an unforgettable ending.