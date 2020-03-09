High-risk sex offenders moving into same address in Fargo

The Fargo Police announced on their Facebook page this afternoon that two high-risk sex offenders will be moving to the same address in North Fargo.

33 year old Daniel Grinder and 30 year old Michael Nelson will both be moving to 734 College ST. N.

Grinder was convicted of three counts of gross sexual imposition in 2007 with victims under the age of 15.

Nelson was convicted of corruption and solicitation of a minor in 2009 after providing alcohol and having sex with a 14 year old girl.

Both men are lifetime registrants.