Authorities in Cass County, MN are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender that will be released from prison and soon living in the county.

The sheriff's department says 30-year-old Matthew Ottoson will be moving to Cass Lake, MN on April 14.

According to court documents, Ottoson has a history of sexual contact with a teenage girl.

He's currently in the prison at Lino Lakes.