High Risk Sex Offender moving to Fargo

Fargo, ND (Valley News Live)- The Fargo Police Department is warning the public of a High Risk Sex Offender in the Area.
36-year-old Michael John Gordon has registered his address as 724 1 St N #3 in Fargo, ND.
Gordon has been convicted of Sex Crimes against Minors three different times.
The most recent conviction was in 2007 in Morton County.
His victim there was a 16-year-old girl.
He has also been convicted twice in Cass County, the first being in 2003 for attempting to lure a minor by computer, which was actually a police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.
He was convicted in Cass County again in 2004, this time for Corruption of Minor.
The victim was a 16-year-old girl.
Gordon is a lifetime registrant and considered a High Risk Offender.