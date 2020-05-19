High Risk Sex Offender moving to Fargo

The Fargo Police Department is warning the public of a High Risk Sex Offender in the Area.

36-year-old Michael John Gordon has registered his address as 724 1 St N #3 in Fargo, ND.

Gordon has been convicted of Sex Crimes against Minors three different times.

The most recent conviction was in 2007 in Morton County.

His victim there was a 16-year-old girl.

He has also been convicted twice in Cass County, the first being in 2003 for attempting to lure a minor by computer, which was actually a police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

He was convicted in Cass County again in 2004, this time for Corruption of Minor.

The victim was a 16-year-old girl.

Gordon is a lifetime registrant and considered a High Risk Offender.