High Risk Sex Offender in Fargo

The Fargo Police Department is warning the public of a high risk sex offender in the area.

67-year-old David Morris Eshenko is now residing at 1225 8th St North in Fargo.

Eshenko was convicted in North Dakota Federal Court in January of 2016 of Possession of Materials with Child Pornography.

Police found an SD Card in Eshenko's home which contained 1,588 images of child pornography and 893 child exploitative images.

He is a lifetime registrant and considered a high risk offender, meaning he is likely to re-offend.