High Risk Sex Offender in Fargo

Fargo Police are warning of a high risk sex offender in the area.

37-year-old Jason William Dvorak, is residing at 1320 2 Ave N #1 in Fargo.

Dvorak was convicted in December of 2019 in Cass County district court for engaging in a sexual conversation with an 8 year old girl on Facebook.

He was charged with Luring a minor by computer and Possession of Material-Sex Conduct By Minor.

He is a lifetime registrant and has been assessed as a high-risk offender, meaning he is most likely to re-offend.