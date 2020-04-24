High Risk Sex Offender in Fargo

The Fargo Police Department is notifying the public of a high-risk sex offender in the area.

44-year-old Timothy Richard Olpin has registered his address at 3160 33rd St. S.

Opine was convicted of six counts of Gross Sexual Imposition in January of 2000 in Morton County District Court in North Dakota.

His victim was a 14 year old girl.

He was charged with third degree sexual assault in May of 1991 in Maryland.

His victim there was a five year old boy.

Olpin is a lifetime registrant and is considered high-risk, meaning he is most likely to re-offend.