Here come COVID-19 tracing apps - and privacy trade-offs

The TraceTogether contact tracing app appears on a mobile phone in Singapore on Friday, April 24, 2020. The app uses Bluetooth technology to record the proximity and duration of an encounter with another user of the app. As governments around the world contemplate how to reopen their societies while also monitoring for new disease outbreaks, many are placing bets on new technology tools to help keep the public informed and aid public-health workers. (AP Photo/Royston Chan)
(AP) Many governments eager to reopen their societies are starting to bet on smartphone apps to help stanch the coronavirus pandemic.

But their decisions on which technologies to use highlight some uncomfortable trade-offs between protecting privacy and public health.

The first such apps collect user data and sometimes their location history to warn people about possible exposure to COVID-19.

Such information could help authorities detect new outbreak hot spots, but it could also potentially be abused by police or immigration agents.

By contrast, Apple and Google are offering new software designed to support apps that will alert individuals directly about exposure, an approach increasingly popular in Europe.

 