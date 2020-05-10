Henning, Minn. home a total loss after garage fire spreads

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a Henning, Minnesota fire that resulted in the loss of a home and garage Saturday night.

It happened around 6:25 p.m. at 601 Douglas Ave.

Fire crews say the garage was completely engulfed in flames when they got to the scene.

They say a nearby home and business were also on fire.

Crews tell us they were able to get everyone out and no one was hurt, but a family dog was lost in the fire.

The garage and home are a total loss. The business suffered minor damages.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.