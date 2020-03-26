Fargo Police respond to man with gunshot wound

Fargo Police responded to a situation near the Riverstone Apartment Home Complex.

Around 8 p.m. officers were called to an apartment near 27th Ave. South and 15th St. South in Fargo.

Police found a man in the hallway of a building who appeared to have a gun shot wound.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital.

His condition is still unknown.

Fargo Police say it appeared to have been because of a personal dispute.

Two people have been detained in connection.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more details.

