Fargo Police respond to man with gunshot wound

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -- Fargo Police responded to a situation near the Riverstone Apartment Home Complex.
Around 8 p.m. officers were called to an apartment near 27th Ave. South and 15th St. South in Fargo.
Police found a man in the hallway of a building who appeared to have a gun shot wound.
The injured man was taken to a local hospital.
His condition is still unknown.
Fargo Police say it appeared to have been because of a personal dispute.
Two people have been detained in connection.
Police say there is no danger to the public.
Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more details.