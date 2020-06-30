Advertisement

“Heavenly” birthday celebration delivers presents to sick kids

(KVLY)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
There are a lot of difficult days after a loved one passes away, but their birthday may be one of the hardest.

The Solberg family knew if would be hard to face July 29th.

It would have been Landon Solberg's 13th birthday.

Landon was 10-years-old when he was diagnosed with Grade III anaplastic astrocytoma, a rare malignant brain tumor.

He had been fighting for his life since December 2017, when he was brought in for what were thought to be migraines.

The community, state and even country rallied around the Solberg family and they wanted to keep Landon's spirit alive through the Landon's Light Foundation.

The Solbergs held a "heavenly" birthday celebration and gifted children battling serious illness with presents in Landon's honor.

This was the first "Landon’s Light Honorary Birthday Celebration" in honor of Landon’s Birthday (6/29) and they plan to continue.

All of the yellow boxes were decorated by friends of Landon and the Solberg Family. The majority were by kids. They say having the kids help was one of their favorite parts.

They delivered a “Birthday in a Box” to kids at Sanford, Ronald McDonald House, Essentia and Roger Maris Cancer Center.

25 “Birthday in a Boxes” were delivered. They all included wrapped presents for each child, their siblings as well as gas and restaurant gift cards for the families, cupcakes and balloons.

The event looked different than planned due to COVID-19. They could not enter the facilities, rather they dropped off the boxes.

The foundation is volunteer based and is always looking for help.

If you would like to volunteer for the Landon’s Light Foundation you can do so at //www.landonslight.org/volunteer .

