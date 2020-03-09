Healthy donors urgently needed amid coronavirus concerns

Amidst novel coronavirus prevention measures, Vitalant and other blood centres nationwide are urging healthy individuals to donate blood—and organizations to maintain scheduled blood drives—to ensure patients have the lifesaving blood they need.

Representing all blood banks, the AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks) Interorganizational Task Force on Domestic Disasters and Acts of Terrorism recently urged healthy individuals to make and keep donation appointments—and ensure blood drives continue.

Currently, all blood types and components are needed, with a significant need for platelets and type O blood donations.

Vitalant is alerting individuals not to donate if they have visited Mainland China, South Korea, Iran and Italy within 28 days, have had a COVID-19 infection, or been exposed to someone suspected of having a COVID-19 infection. View the most up-to-date donation eligibility information.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the risk of contracting COVID-19 is currently low,” Vassallo said. “Furthermore, due to the nature of the virus, it is highly unlikely that it can be transmitted through blood transfusions.”

The blood collection process is safe.

In addition to the vigorous FDA-mandated testing of all blood components donated, Vitalant staff follow rigorous safety and disinfection protocols at its blood drives and donation centres.

Giving blood has no impact on the donor's immune system.

“Sick hospital patients rely on blood donors—there is no other source for blood,” Vassallo said. “We need healthy individuals to donate blood while following guidance from the CDC and other agencies.”

COVID-19 transmission occurs like the spread of the flu, and although there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19 to reduce the risk of infection, the CDC recommends washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoiding touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Vitalant is closely monitoring the situation and will quickly implement any necessary changes as new information emerges from the CDC, FDA and AABB.

If you can donate, you are strongly encouraged to make an appointment by calling 877-25-VITAL or going online to vitalant.org.