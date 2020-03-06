Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Minnesota's first case of Coronavirus Friday.

The case is an older resident from Ramsey County, who recently traveled on a cruise ship with a known Coronavirus case.

The patient developed symptoms on Feb. 25 and sought health care Thursday.

Samples were collected from the person and sent to the MDH for testing.

The patient is currently in isolation at home and is recovering. MDH and St. Paul--Ramsey County Public Health are providing support to the patient.

MDH is working to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person.

These people will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure, and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Since the outbreak started in China in December, more than 100,000 cases and 3,400 deaths have been reported in more than 80 countries.

That total includes 233 U.S. cases and 14 deaths as of Friday morning.

The virus is spread by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Or when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person, and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

If Coronavirus cases begin to spread in Minnesota communities, state and local public health authorities would consider community interventions.

These include temporary closures of child care facilities and schools, workplace social distancing measures and modifying mass gatherings.

Decisions about the implementation of community measures would be made by state and local officials based on CDC guidance.

More information about the Coronavirus situation in Minnesota, the U.S. and internationally can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus website.