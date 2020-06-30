Health care workers forced to reuse masks due to shortage

3M Co. says global demand for N95 masks continues to far exceed supply.

The Maplewood-based conglomerate corporation says it has doubled production of N95 masks this year.

But, with too few N95 respirators to go around, nurses and other health care workers are being force to reuse the masks even though the coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to 72 hours.

The Star Tribune reports hospitals are taking steps to extend the use of a single mask, including using ultraviolet light to kill the virus or treating them with vaporized hydrogen peroxide.