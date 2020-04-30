Head-on crash kills one, injures several others in North Dakota

A head-on crash killed one man and hurt five other people, including three children.

It happened near Menoken Wednesday night around 8.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 49-year-old Bismarck man was driving the wrong way on I-94 when he hit another car head-on. The vehicle then spun out and hit the back end of a semi before it rolled into the median.

A 36-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and three children were in the other car at the time of the crash--they were all taken to the hospital.

The Bismarck man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.