Head-on crash injures two people west of Valley City

NewsDakota.com is reporting that a head-on crash on I-94 west of Valley City injured two people Wednesday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that a 2005 Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound when the 77 year-old driver lost consciousness. The Caravan entered the median and crossed into the westbound lane of I-94, where it struck a westbound Chevy Silverado head-on.

Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch of I-94.

77 year-old van driver Sharon Conlin of Bismarck was transported with non-life threatening injuries to a Fargo Hospital. 26 year-old pickup driver Amy Potter of Coon Rapids, MN was transported to Mercy Hospital in Valley City with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

