Happy Harry's RibFest canceled for this summer

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled another popular event.

Happy Harry's RibFest officials announced the June event is canceled for this summer.

It would have been the 25th year for the outdoor festival at the FARGODOME.

Event organizers say they waited as long as possible to make the decision to assess the most current information from local, state and federal health officials.

The event was supposed to happen June 3-6th.

Officials say RibFest will be back June 9-12th of 2021.