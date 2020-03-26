Hands of North Dakota

If you watch the governor's daily briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, you've likely noticed one of North Dakota's most unsung heroes.

Lindsey Solberg Herbel has been at the governor's side, translating his important message into sign language for upwards of an hour every day.

We wanted to recognize her for her exceptional service.

She not only gets praise from the governor, being called the “fastest signer in the West”, but she's also receiving a lot of praise over social media. While her presence is silent during the briefings, her impact is heard across the state.