Halstad honoring Holte

Surrounding communities continue their outpour of love and support Friday night for Officer Cody Holte who died Wednesday in a Grand Forks apartment shoot out.

Blue lights, flags in the wind and blue ribbons up and down Holte's hometown--Halstad, Minnesota.

"It's just a little token to honor Cody," neighbor Kathy Holland says. "Because of his great personality and the fact that he was one of a kind."

In a tight-knit town of less than 600 people, everyone seems to have a memory of Officer Holte.

"As he grew up, we belonged to the same church and other activities like that," Holland says.

For Kathy's husband, Earl, it was watching Holte play basketball.

Neighbors Amy and Ole Van Den Einde are also friends of the family.

"Cody and his brother came to work with Halstad Telephone where I'm employed," Ole says. "We got to spend time working and mentoring Cody and Brady."

The Hollands and Van Den Eindes went to work Friday, hanging up blue porch lights.

The rest of the town following the lead.

"So many of the homes have a blue ribbon in honor of him," Kathy says.

Neighbors spoke of his kindness, his heart for others and his bravery.

"Good guy. He was full of life," Ole says. "He was just a blast."

Adding, Officer Cody Holte will never be forgotten.

"Our heart just goes out to them," Amy says.