Haley's Milk Run raising money for milk and snacks for kids for the 9th year

FARGO. N.D. - (Valley News Live) The Haley's Milk Run motorcycle brigade pulled into Sickies Garage on Saturday for their 9th year.
The motorcycle run charity, created by Haley Dellaneva when she was just 9 years old, helps raise money to supply milk and snacks for underprivileged kindergarten through 5th-grade school students in the FM area.
This year they’re also taking on lunch.
So far, Haley's Milk Run has raised over $200,000. The event started with a drive through Fargo and ended with a grill out and raffle, with every dime going to help students in need.
“The $200,000 we’ve raised in the 9 years, helps only a little bit. Even just in the Fargo/Moorhead area, it's not a lot,” said Dellaneva. “And with this time right now, with COVID, it’s especially in the need because families didn’t have school for 3 months, so families had to try to support them so we wanted to be there to help.”
The goal of Haley's Milk Run is to raise $50,000 this year.