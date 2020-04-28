Hair, nail salons show new normal after ND reopens

While many Americans remain under stay-at-home orders, North Dakota is one of the states reopening this week. It's leaving people in the metro wondering what Friday will look like for those working in close contact with clients.

Many have been counting down the days for their go-to bars and restaurants to come back.

Business owners at Skill Cutz Barbershop and Salon in Fargo say they're excited to see their clients, but it won't be the same.

"Skill Cutz Barbershop isn't just a place to come in and get a haircut, beard trimmed, and the salon side, but it's a true barbershop," said Nick Tunheim, Skill Cutz Business Partner. "This is a really large family. It's a social gathering place, and I think that's going to be one of the hardest things for our extended family, the public, is we can't have a social gathering anymore.

"After every hair, we got to wipe down our stations; we got to wipe down our chairs," said Owner Wil Dort.

Dort says they will be spacing out clients, only doing haircuts, no facial cuts, and you won't be allowed to bring guests.

"Our clients and also the barbers are going to be wearing masks at all times," said Dort. "It's definitely going to be a new thing for Skill Cutz, you know what I mean, appointment only, and nobody in the waiting area. I believe we'll get through it; it's safety first."

Jodi Brown, Co-Owner of Hair Success, says they have the foils ready.

"We're excited to open," said Brown. "Our clientele is booked out. We have masks and shields that we're going to wear, and we put up shields, and you know we're kind of living like this is our new norm, and we're going to be doing this for a while. We don't believe it's going to be over in a week or two. I think it's going to be probably through the summer that we're just going to have to take these practices into our daily lives."

Some businesses like Hair Success say that some employees have health concerns, and if they don't feel comfortable, they won't be forced to come into work.

There's no word on when West Acres Mall will reopen. They say more information will be available in the coming days.