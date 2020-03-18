Hair and nail salons, other spa-like businesses included in closure order

Those who were planning to swap hairstyles with the change of seasons will have to put things on hold indefinitely

The Minnesota Board of Cosmetology is telling salons and spas across the state that it's time to close.

"We’ve received guidance that hair salons, nail salons, and other spa-like businesses are included in the Governor’s Executive Order yesterday (Monday) and should be closed now through 5 pm on Friday, March 27," read a post on the board's web page.

The post was referring to the executive order issued by Gov. Tim Walz mandating the closure of restaurants and bars across the state starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. Below is the list of businesses and organizations included in the mandate.

Beginning no later than March 17, 2020 at 5:00 pm, and continuing until March 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm, the following places of public accommodation are closed to ingress, egress, use, and occupancy by members of the public:

Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other places of public accommodation offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption, excluding institutional or in-house food cafeterias that serve residents, employees, and clients of businesses, child care facilities, hospitals, and longterm care facilities.

Bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, clubs, and other places of public accommodation offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.

Hookah bars, cigar bars, and vaping lounges offering their products for on-premises consumption.

Theaters, cinemas, indoor and outdoor performance venues, and museums.

Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, and spas.

Amusement parks, arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, skating rinks, trampoline parks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.

Country clubs, golf clubs, boating or yacht clubs, sports or athletic clubs, and dining clubs.