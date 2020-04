It's been a scary night and morning for people inside a Fargo apartment building when they heard gun shots ring through the building.

The call came around 7:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of 35th St. S.

Fargo Police tell our reporter on scene it was an accidental discharge of a gun and no one was injured.

No other information is available at this time, stay with Valley News Live as we continue to look into it.