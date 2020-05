Grand Forks police are investigating after someone flashed a gun at the Valley Dairy at 1900 South 29th Street South.

Police responded to a disturbance there about 8:35 Thursday evening.

Officers say there are no injuries, and no arrests yet. They have identified those involved and interviewed several people.

Police say there is no danger to society. They are not saying anything else about the incident because it is still under investigation

