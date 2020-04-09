Guard members activated to help with spring flooding

Gov. Tim Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard to help communities deal with spring flooding.

Walz says guard members will support municipalities that are dealing with safety and public infrastructure challenges due to flooding.

The governor’s office says large areas of Minnesota have been under significant threat of flooding during the spring snow melt with a number of counties activating emergency operations plans.

One of the first assignments is in Marshall County and the community of Oslo where guard members will monitor dikes and flood protection systems and support possible evacuation and rescue operations.