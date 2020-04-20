Gruesome details revealed in murder of missing Moorhead teen

Official charges have now been filed against a Moorhead man suspected of killing a missing Moorhead teenager.

27-year-old Ethan Broad is now charged with one felony count of second degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery.

Avery had been missing since April 3, but was last known to be temporarily staying with Broad.

Court documents say Moorhead Police started investigating after multiple tips came in regarding Avery missing.

Officers talked with Broad who stated he had not seen Avery since April 4. Broad stated Avery had been staying with him, but said Avery had taken her belongings from his apartment and left.

Later, officers conducted a follow-up interview with Broad at the Moorhead Police Department. Court documents say there, Broad told officers that Dystynee Avery was dead.

Documents say Broad admitted he dismembered Avery's body in his garage and then threw her body in the apartment dumpsters. Broad originally stated that another individual was responsible for killing Avery, who hit her over the head with a lead pipe and then cut her throat with a knife in his apartment bathroom.

Broad further claimed that he and a few other individuals, who have not been named, then moved Avery's' body to the garage where they planned to cut her body up and dispose of it.

Court documents say surveillance video shows Broad dragging a blue tote from the apartment building to the garage, however no other individuals were seen on surveillance video helping Broad.

Broad later admitted that he was responsible for both killing and dismembering Avery, but claimed it was done in self-defense.

Two additional witnesses were interviewed and both told officers that Broad had told admitted he was responsible for killing and dismembering Avery.

Officers later conducted a search warrant at Broad's apartment and garage where court documents say they found a saw that Broad claimed he used on Avery. On the saw, was what appeared to be blood and human tissue. Documents say also located in the garage were several blue bins with blood on them.

Inside the apartment, several spots were located that appeared to be cleaned-up blood. Documents say Broad told officers he had cleaned up the blood spots with bleach.

We spoke with Avery's family Monday morning who says although they are heartbroken, they are just glad they know what happened to their daughter. They say they hope officers can now find Avery's body so she can be laid to rest and the family can have closure.

If found guilty, Broad could spend the next 40 years in prison.