Grocery stores ramping up safety measures amid COVID-19 scare

Has it been awhile since you were last at the supermarket? Your next trip there could look a lot different than you remember. Grocery stores around the F-M metro are pumping up safety measures because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hornbacher's has social distancing reminders, not only at the front door, but all through the store. We spotted workers at the 32nd Avenue South store using gloves to stock shelves, and deep cleaning work stations.

They're also marking the 6-foot separation with red Xs going into the checkout lines, and once you get to the cashier, you'll see large pieces of plexiglass installed in front of them to protect employees and customers from each other.

Hornbachers is one of the stores suspending the use of re-usable bags coming into the store.