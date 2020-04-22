Great Plains Food Bank Virtual Food Drive

It's a trying time for everyone. People may be facing job losses, not being able to see loved ones or struggling to provide food for their family.

That's why the Great Plains Food Bank and Valley News Live are partnering together to create a Virtual Food Drive!

Just a small amount of money can go a long way and make a difference. With this money, the Great Plains Food Bank will be able to keep their shelves stocked for those who really need it during this time.

click here to donate or you can find the link by clicking on the Hot Button.

