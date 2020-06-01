Grant extended for state childcare assistance program

North Dakota Human Services recently extended the state's Child Care Emergency Operating Grant.

The agency announced that the grant will be extended through July 3.

It offers licensed child care providers in the state financial assistance for cooperating with policies like capping holding fees for essential workers at $50.

“Without that grant money, we would not be able to be afloat. We had, originally when the COVID started in March and it hit us big time, We had lost 80 per cent of our parents and income,” said director of ABC Child Care in Minot, Rachel Filkins.

More than 750 child care providers throughout the state rely on the assistance.