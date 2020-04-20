Grand Forks police looking for dog who bit man

The Grand Forks Police department is looking for the owner of a dog who bit a man's neck.

According to a release from GFPD, they received a call around 1pm on Monday April 20th, saying that a man had been bitten.

The victim said that the dog ran up to him on the 900 block South 12th St, bit him on the neck area, and then ran north.

The dog is described as a large, brown and tan dog with shorter hair, similar to a Pit Bull or Boxer.

It is unknown if the dog was wearing a collar.

According to the victim, another man who was driving by and saw the incident happen was able to get the dog off of him and then drove the victim to the hospital.

Police are looking to confirm the Animal's Rabies Vaccination and would also like to speak to the man who helped the victim.

If you have any information on the incident, or are the owner of this dog please contact the Police Department at (701)787-8000.