Grand Forks police issue scam warning

On April 18, 2020, the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office received several calls from the community indicating that they have been receiving calls from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office, telling them that they owe bond money because they have active warrants for their arrest. The person then attempts to collect the money via various different types of payment over the phone.

It is being reported that the calls are showing up on caller ID as being from the Sheriff’s Office’s real phone number, of 701-780-8280, however, the calls are being “spoofed” to make it appear the call is originating with the Sheriff’s Office when in fact they are scam calls.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that the Sheriff’s Office will never attempt to collect bond money over the phone. The Sheriff’s Office asked that if you do receive a call similar to this, hang up the phone with the original caller and then contact the Sheriff’s Office at 701-780-8280 to speak with a Deputy who will verify the legitimacy of the call.