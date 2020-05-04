Grand Forks outbreak has other North Dakota plants on alert

A widespread outbreak of the coronavirus that has shuttered a wind turbine plant in northeastern North Dakota has led many of the state’s largest manufacturers to review and relay their safety measures.

The number of infected workers at LM Wind Power stands at about 150 at the Grand Forks plant that employs about 900 people. Officials with some of the state’s largest plants, like Marvin and John Deere Electronic Solutions in Fargo, say their safety regulations go beyond the standard protocol of proper hygiene, protective gear and social distancing.

Changes have included temperature checks, unique equipment like “no touch” door openers and liberal leave policies and pay provisions.