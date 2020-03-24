Grand Forks mayor signs emergency order to temporarily allow to-go sales of liquor

Mayor Michael R. Brown has signed an Emergency Order that temporarily modifies Class 4 Food and Beverage Establishment On Sale Alcoholic Beverage License.

“Addressing Covid-19 remains our top priority but during these trying economic times, we will continue to support our economy, in particular, our small businesses.”, said Mayor Michael R. Brown. “We are listening and continue to listen. And, when needed, will act.”

Class 4 Food and Beverage license holders shall be allowed to sell sealed bottles or cans of wine or beer to those customers purchasing prepared food or meals at the licensed establishment on takeout or curbside delivery basis only effective Tuesday, March 24.

The sale of sealed bottles or cans of wine or beer under this Order is limited to those customers purchasing prepared food or meals from the licensed establishment at a takeout or curbside delivery location at the licensed establishment only.

Proof of age and open container laws are not affected by the temporary policy change and businesses will remain held to a high standard of conduct pertaining to responsible service.