Grand Forks man flees from traffic stop

A Grand Forks man was taken into custody after fleeing from law enforcement Friday.

Around 6:40 pm, deputies with the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Reed Allen Middleton of Grand Forks, that fled from a traffic stop within the city limits of Grand Forks.

Deputies found the vehicle traveling westbound on Grand Forks County Road 4 and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle fled westbound toward the City of Emerado, where the Emerado Police Department successfully deployed spike strips just east of Emerado, ND.

The pursuit continued southeast on numerous gravel and minimum maintenance roads, into Traill County.

The vehicle came to a stop in the 1300 block of 155th Ave NE, or 7 miles west of Buxton, ND.

Middleton was taken into custody.

Middleton was cited for Misdemeanor Fleeing, Felony Reckless Endangerment, and Misdemeanor Driving Under Revocation.

Middleton was the only person in the vehicle.

