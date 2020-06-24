Grand Forks man facing federal charges after threatening to blow up phone company

The United States Attorney Drew Wrigley announced that on June 24, 2020, Steven Ralph Lindblad of Grand Forks, appeared in Federal Court at an initial appearance and arraignment hearing.

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota unsealed an Indictment revealing that a federal grand jury indicted Lindblad on the charges of Interstate Communication of a Threat to Injure Persons and False Information and Hoax.

Specifically, the Indictment alleges that on August 15, 2019, Lindblad made a telephone call to a customer service representative at his cell phone service provider, during which he stated he had explosive materials and was going to commit a mass shooting.

The Indictment, in this case, is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.