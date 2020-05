The city of Grand Forks is going blue in honor of the police officer killed in the line of duty.

The Valley Today crew snapped a picture of just one of the houses 'going blue' in the neighborhood around the police station.

This is done to honor the life of officer 29-year-old Cody Holte who died in a shootout at an apartment building.

