Grand Forks Police warn of high risk sex offender working in area

The Grand Forks police department is warning the public of a high-risk sex offender working in the area.

49-year-old Juan Hernandez is now employed with Kost Materials at 5000 Demers Avenue in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Hernandez was convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in 2002 after breaking into a home in Walsh County and forcing a woman to have sex with him by threatening her with a knife.

He was also charged with two counts of sexual assault in Clay County Minnesota back in 1997 after having sex with two different 14-year-old girls.

He is a lifetime registrant and considered likely to re-offend.