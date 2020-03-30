Grand Forks Police warn of fentanyl laced Xanax after man was found dead

The Grand Forks Police Department says at 7:15 Monday morning, they responded to a call of a medical assist at an apartment in town. When police got to the apartment, they found a 24-year-old man who was deceased.

Police say an initial investigation suggests the man died of a fentanyl related overdose. During the investigation, a pill that appeared to be Xanax was found and testing of that pill showed traces of fentanyl.

Investigators also learned that the victim had purchased these pills from an illicit source and that a number of the pills are unaccounted for.

Grand Forks Police say anyone who has obtained these Xanax pills from anywhere other than a pharmacy, should not consume them.

Police also say to use extreme caution in handling these pills as fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin. Police provided this attached picture for this story, but add that this is not an actual pill that was found in this investigation.

