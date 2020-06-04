Grand Forks Police thank organizers for peaceful protest

On June 4th, 2020, beginning at 12:00 pm in downtown Grand Forks, an “ACT for Change” protest event occurred. Organizers of the event collaborated with the City of Grand Forks and the Grand Forks Police Department to promote a peaceful demonstration. The map provided by the organizers to the City of Grand Forks indicated a route from the Central High School parking ramp to the Greenway. The event proceeded as planned, in a peaceful manner.

Upon returning to the parking ramp, after several speakers, the group split into two. The organizers remained with one group at the parking ramp, while a second group proceeded across DeMers Avenue. This separation, and movement of the second group, was unanticipated and not part of the detailed plan provided by organizers. Due to the uncertainty surrounding this second group’s intentions and route, and thus an inability for the Police Department to arrange for traffic and other protection for this second group, a cautionary social media post was sent by the Grand Forks Police Department, in the interest of public and participant safety. Eventually, both groups rejoined as one near the parking ramp. After a period of time, the group peacefully dispersed.

Neither group was impeded at any time by law enforcement. At no time was there an observed or threatened act of violence. By all accounts, this event was conducted peacefully. As noted in the summary social media post, made by the Grand Forks Police Department, and directed to organizers and participants alike, “We thank you for showing the world that an important message can be delivered in a peaceful manner!”