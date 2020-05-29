Grand Forks Police show growing memorial inside their building

The Grand Forks Police Department opened up their building Friday morning to our Valley News Live crew to show us their growing memorial.

You can tell the community is determined to thank local officers and keep Officer Cody Holte’s memory alive.

Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte died at a hospital Wednesday after coming to the aid of two deputies trying to serve eviction papers.

Flowers, balloons and notes of support also cover the front steps of the law enforcement center.