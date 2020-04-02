Missing Grand Forks man has been found

UPDATE: The Grand Forks Police Department says Benjamin James Norling is no longer missing.

ORIGINAL: The Grand Forks Police Department wants your help finding a missing man.

Police are looking for Benjamin James Norling in regards to a welfare check.

Authorities say he was last seen in Grand Forks, but they can't say what he was wearing or where he may be now.

If you know anything about where Norling could be, call police.