Grand Forks Police to hold 3 P.M. news conference

We are expecting new information Thursday afternoon from Grand Forks Police on the deadly shooting of one of their own officers.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 on Thursday afternoon at the Grand Forks Police Department Media Center.

A Grand Forks police officer died and a woman was shot dead as law officers attempted to serve eviction papers on a man in the North Dakota city.

Police said gunfire broke out Wednesday afternoon as two Grand Forks County sheriff’s deputies and two city police officers tried to serve the papers.

Police said the man to be evicted, 41-year-old Salamah Pendleton, opened fire.

Pendleton survived.

A deputy was also wounded and was in stable condition.

The victims weren’t immediately identified.

The news conference will be carried live on valleynewslive.com,

the VNL News App and on Facebook