Grand Forks Police Officer dies from gunshot wound

UPDATE: Grand Forks Police say Deputies with the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office tried to serve eviction-related paperwork Wednesday night to 41-year-old Salamah Q. Pendleton who lives at 2627 South 17th Street in unit 303.

Officers say Pendleton initiated gunfire toward the deputies. The deputies called for emergency assistance. Officers say during the incident, two GFSO and two GFPD officers, Salamah Pendleton and one female were all in the apartment.

Pendleton received gunfire injuries and is currently being treated at Altru. The female in the apartment died of her gunshot injuries.

One deputy is in stable condition at Altru with non-life-threatening injuries and one Grand Forks Police officer did not survive.

ORIGINAL: Grand Forks police confirm to Valley News Live they're currently at the scene of a shooting where four people were shot, including two officers, and one woman is dead.

Lt. Derik Zimmel says a little before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon officers were serving civil paperwork at an apartment building in the 1600 block of 28th Ave S.

He says a male subject from inside the building unexpectedly and without warning opened fire.

