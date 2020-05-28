Grand Forks Police Department lit up in blue

The Grand Forks Police Department is now lit up in blue.

This picture was posted along with this message: We are so proud to be a part of this great community. It is a privilege and an honor to serve. Thank you to the selfless individual that took the time to give us a light in the dark when we needed it most.

A Grand Forks police officer died and a woman was shot dead as law officers attempted to serve eviction papers on a man in the North Dakota city.

Police said gunfire broke out Wednesday afternoon as two Grand Forks County sheriff’s deputies and two city police officers tried to serve the papers.

Police said the man to be evicted, 41-year-old Salamah Pendleton, opened fire.

Pendleton survived.

A deputy was also wounded and was in stable condition.

The victims weren’t immediately identified.