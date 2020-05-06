Grand Forks Park District plans to reopen playgrounds, prepares for summer programs

Following the May 5th Park Board of Commissioners meeting, the Grand Forks Park District has announced they will be opening playgrounds next week and have released a tentative three-phase plan in anticipation of a slow reopening of recreational facilities and programs this summer.

Within the Park District’s reopen plan, phase one would restrict group sizes of ten or less people and require a six-foot social distancing enforcement, phase two would restrict group sizes of 50 or less people with a social distancing enforcement, and phase three would restrict large events. The reopening plan was developed in coordination with Governor Burgum’s ND Smart Restart Guidelines and President Trump's Reopening America Guidelines.

“To determine the best course of action, we have constructed our summer reopening plan based upon the recommendations of our federal, state and local government; U.S. Center for Disease Control; National Recreation & Parks Association; various national sporting associations; and the Department of Public Health”, commented Jill Nelson, Grand Forks Park District Spokesperson. “While we are excited to slowly reopen our recreation facilities and programs to the public, the safety of our community is of the highest importance.”

As they enter phase one of the reopening plan, the Park District plans to begin the process of disinfecting the playgrounds over the weekend and reopening the playgrounds next week.

“We have been consulting with our local Public Health Department on safe, effective options for disinfecting our local playgrounds,” stated Bill Palmiscno, Executive Director of the Grand Forks Park District. “We are using a disinfectant recommended by the Health Department and North Dakota Recreation and Parks Association that we will begin spraying onto our playground equipment this weekend and all playgrounds will be open to the public next week.”

The Park District will have signage on-site at each playground and they will be providing a list of when each park playground was disinfected on their website, gfparks.org.

On May 18th, the Park District plans to open online registration for limited summer recreational programming available starting July 6th.

“Ideally, we would like to open our summer recreation programs in late June or early July,” stated Palmiscno. “However, in order to operate most of our youth recreational programming, we would need to be in phase three due to the number of children involved in leagues and summer programs. We are moving forward with summer activity registration in hopes that we will be in phase three by the time our limited summer program begins in July. If not, we will be adjusting our programming and/or issuing refunds and credits.”

Within phase two, the Park District would reopen areas such as picnic shelter rentals and limited programs with social distancing possible. While very limited recreational programming may be available, the Park District does not foresee any games or tournaments occurring in phase two. Within phase three, the Grand Forks Park District hopes to reopen all recreation facilities, all park amenities, and all recreational programming with an adapted summer schedule. Annual large community events hosted by the Grand Forks Park District, such as Summerthing Kids and Family Fun Night, will be canceled this year if large crowd restrictions are still in place.

“We are also looking to see how Governor Burgum directs our public schools regarding summer school programs as this will help guide us in understanding when it is safe to reopen certain types of youth programming”, commented Palmiscno. “We will adapt the reopening of our facilities and programming based upon the recommendations of the ND Smart Restart Plan, CDC Guidelines, and directive of our Park Board Commissioners.”

Facilities and park amenities that are currently open with COVID19 restrictions/recommendation in place are golf courses (King’s Walk Golf Course and Lincoln Golf Course); picnic shelters; trails; park open spaces; most baseball & softball fields, most neighborhood park basketball courts, disc / frisbee golf; fishing at Ryan Lake; football field at Williamson; horseshoe pits; pickleball courts; tennis courts; most neighborhood park soccer fields; and dog parks (opening soon due to flood repair).

Facilities and park amenities that are currently closed due to CDC Guidelines, the Governor’s or Mayor’s Order, recommendations of the Public Health Department, or a difficulty in controlling social distancing protocols are park playgrounds; outdoor pools; spray parks; ice arenas; park restrooms; skatepark; sand volleyball courts; Kraft Field; Abbott Courts; and Choice Health & Fitness. Currently, no recreational programming, including leagues, team practices, team games, and tournaments, are running.

