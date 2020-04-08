Grand Forks Park District closes public playgrounds

The Grand Forks Park District took action Wednesday to help fight the spread of COVID-19. The park district closed their public playgrounds until further notice. Sighting a consultation with the Department of Public Health. According to the Grand Forks Park District, the Department of Public Health recommended closing outdoor playgrounds to reduce transmission from equipment and prevent children from congregating.

“We are closing the playgrounds to help prevent the spread of COVID-19”, commented Bill Palmiscno, Executive Director of the Grand Forks Park District. “Our park open spaces and trails remain open, and we hope to re-open the playgrounds as soon as recommended by the Department of Public Health.”

“The health of our community will always come first”, stated Park District Spokesperson Jill Nelson. “We will be posting signs throughout our parks to keep the public informed, while still encouraging outdoor recreation. With everything going on right now, the Park District recognizes the strong need for safe outdoor spaces that people of all ages can use.”

