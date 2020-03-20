Grand Forks County closes to the public

Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., by order of the Grand Forks County Commission, the Grand Forks County Office building and Grand Forks County Courthouse will be closed to the public in the ongoing effort to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, and protect the health and well-being of the community.

County administration is working to ensure the continuity of essential services while encouraging the safety of residents and County employees. Proactive social distancing policies have been implemented in all departments.

Also, the County has suspended most in-person meetings and is reducing attendance to under 10 people for those necessary.

Northeast Human Services will remain open to provide services to the public.

You may contact them at 701-795-3000 or toll-free 888-256-6742.