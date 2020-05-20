Grand Forks Air Force Base 2020 airshow canceled

Another popular summer event in the valley has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grand Forks Air Force Base airshow scheduled for August 1-2, 2020 has been canceled.

“Our priority during this health crisis has always been to protect our Airmen, their families and community neighbors,” said Col. Cameron Pringle, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander. “We also have a duty to focus on preserving our combat capabilities to safeguard U.S. national interests alongside those of our allies and partners. By fighting the virus, we are able to continue applying pressure where needed to defend America 24/7. ”

The show would have featured the Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team at Grand Forks for the first time since 2010.

The airshow committee, along with public health specialists say they examined every angle in order to ensure an event of such magnitude would not cause further transmission to the base and local community.

“The complexity of the situation won out,” said Lt. Col. Devon Fitts, airshow director. “Although we are disappointed that we cannot give our friends and neighbors the ‘thank you’ they deserve this year, we are looking toward the future and have submitted the paperwork to request an airshow in 2022.”